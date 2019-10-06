Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
ANP will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman: Mian Iftekhar
Samaa Digital
19 mins ago
Says opposition parties are united
Awami National Party leader Mian Iftekhar said Sunday that his party will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march against the government in Islamabad.
“We will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” the ANP leader told reporters after a meeting between his party leader Asfandyar Wali and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.
However, he clarified that ANP's core committee will further discuss the matter in its next meeting.
Iftekhar said that the government wants to see rifts between the opposition parties. He added that the opposition parties are united.
Farhatullah Babar, the PPP leader, said that the incumbent government came to power through a rigged election.
The economy has been destroyed and the government has failed to resolve the issues of people, Babar said. The government will have to go, he added.
Related: JUI-F to march towards Islamabad on October 27: Fazl
Fazl had announced on October 3 that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27.
The 'Azadi March' is aimed at toppling the government, he had said.
Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on board pertaining to his anti-government march.
However, the PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has voiced reservations over its dates.
Pervez Rashid, a senior PML-N figure, said that most of his party members wanted to join the JUI-F’s anti-government march, but a final decision would be taken by the party’s board.
Related: JUI-F ‘most welcome’ to stage Islamabad sit-in: interior minister
Will the government let JUI-F march on Islamabad?
Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah told reporters on September 19 that Maulana Fazlur Rehman “is most welcome” to stage a sit-in Islamabad.
“He is most welcome,” the minister had said. “It’s a democracy… they can stage a sit-in.”
Shah, however, advised the JUI-F leader not to take the law and order into his own hands during the sit-in.
“Why would we arrest him,” he remarked, adding that ataging a sit-in was not a crime.
