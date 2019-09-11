We were told to leave the country, says Sanaullah’s wife

Nabeela Sanaullah, the wife of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, has claimed that her family is being forced to make her husband leave politics and the country.
The wife of the PML-N leader claimed that a man called her a few days ago on WhatsApp and admitted that there was nothing in the case against Rana Sanaullah.
Rana, who is currently on judicial remand, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force in July over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore. The ANF officials had claimed that drugs were found from his vehicle.