We were told to leave the country, says Sanaullah’s wife

The wife of the PML-N leader claimed that a man called her a few days ago on WhatsApp and admitted that there was nothing in the case against Rana Sanaullah.Rana, who is currently on judicial remand, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force in July over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore. The ANF officials had claimed that drugs were found from his vehicle.The PML-N leader maintained that the case against him was fake."There is nothing in Rana sahab's case," Nabeela quoted the caller as saying. She added that the man asked her to make Rana leave politics and the country.I asked him to tell the world that they implicated Rana Sanaullah in a fake case and are asking him to leave the country, Nabeela said.