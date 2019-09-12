‘Saudi Arabia, UAE have not sought a deal for Nawaz’

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have not sought any deal for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“There is no question that Saudi Arabia and UAE would want to play any role in any kind of deal,” the federal minister told SAMAA TV.

Chaudhry said that the Sharif family didn’t have a good relationship with the incumbent governments of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Chaudhry said he heard that efforts have been made by the Sharif family to reach a deal.

“It appears that Nawaz Sharif’s children are not ready to return money. Otherwise, he [Nawaz Sharif] would be ready to give money back,” Chaudhry said.

Criticising the opposition parties, Chaudhry said that they had no interest in any issue, adding that the opposition politicians try to make the most of the challenges the country faces to pave the way for a deal.

