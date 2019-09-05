PTI losing support of ‘powerful circles’, claims Ahsan Iqbal

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal claimed Saturday that the PTI government is losing the support of “powerful circles” after it losing support from the public.
Even the powerful circles don’t take a risk of standing behind you after you lost the support of the public, Iqbal told SAMAA TV, while referring to the federal government.
The senior PML-N leader said that his party hasn’t made any decision to join Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s October sit-in in Islamabad.
“The JUI-F has decided that they want to stage a sit-in in Islamabad in October,” the PML-N leader said. But his party, he said, believes that giving this government more time would endanger the country.
He added that new free and fair elections need to be held to bring Pakistan back on track.