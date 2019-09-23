Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
PML-N leaders have decided to join anti-government march: Rashid

1 hour ago
 

Senior PML-N leader Pervez Rashid said Monday that his party leaders have decided to participate in the JUI-F’s anti-government march in Islamabad next month.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the PML-N leader said the party has convened a meeting to seek approval of this decision.

“As far as I know, a big number of our members want to participate in this [anti-government march],” Rashid said.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced last week that his party would organise an ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

The PPP, another opposition party, had distanced itself from the anti-government long march. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, said that his party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral and political support.

“We definitely support the issues that he’s [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] raising and he will have our moral and political support,” Bilawal had said.

Rashid, however, believes that the PPP would change its decision and join the protest movement.

“The PPP would come closer to this movement,” he said.

He added that the incumbent government could not be called an elected one.

He hopes that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce new elections in the country when the anti-government march crosses Gujranwala.

“We will try again if we fail this time,” the PML-N leader said. “It’s a movement and movements continue.”

