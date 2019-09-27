Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
PML-N leader Rana Afzal passes away in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
 

Picture: Twitter

Rana Afzal, a senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, has passed away in Faisalabad, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday.

Afzal, who served as a minister of state for finance and economics affairs under the former PML-N government, was considered very close to the Sharif family.

Ahsan Iqbal, a senior PML-N figure, described Afzal as an “upright” and “patriotic” political leader.

“He was an upright and patriotic politician, who dedicated himself to public service,” Iqbal said in his tweet.

