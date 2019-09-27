PML-N leader Rana Afzal passes away in Faisalabad

Rana Afzal, a senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, has passed away in Faisalabad, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday.

Afzal, who served as a minister of state for finance and economics affairs under the former PML-N government, was considered very close to the Sharif family.

Ahsan Iqbal, a senior PML-N figure, described Afzal as an “upright” and “patriotic” political leader.

“He was an upright and patriotic politician, who dedicated himself to public service,” Iqbal said in his tweet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.