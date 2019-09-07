Nawaz, Maryam have agreed to a deal, claims PTI leader

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif have agreed to a “deal” and they are ready to return money, claims PTI leader Humayun Akhtar.
“I am hearing that they are ready to sign a deal and return the [looted] money,” Akhtar told SAMAA TV anchor Haider Waheed on Saturday. He added that members of the Sharif family don’t want their names to be made public after the proposed deal.
The PTI leader said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter will soon sit in a plane and leave the country.
He predicted that there will be a big division within the PML-N after Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz leave the country. Akhtar added that there will be a power tussle between the Nawaz and Shehbaz families.
Muhammad Zubair, a former Sindh governor and PML-N leader, denied reports of any deal and said that the PTI government has proved that “it is not accountability but a witch hunt”.
“Who will facilitate it [the deal]? he asked. “Will NAB do it?”
The former governor said that NAB doesn’t have to board Nawaz and Maryam in a plane and make them leave the country.