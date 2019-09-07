Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Nawaz, Maryam have agreed to a deal, claims PTI leader

1 hour ago
 
PML-N rejects his claims



Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif have agreed to a “deal” and they are ready to return money, claims PTI leader Humayun Akhtar.

“I am hearing that they are ready to sign a deal and return the [looted] money,” Akhtar told SAMAA TV anchor Haider Waheed on Saturday. He added that members of the Sharif family don’t want their names to be made public after the proposed deal.

The PTI leader said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter will soon sit in a plane and leave the country.

He predicted that there will be a big division within the PML-N after Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz leave the country. Akhtar added that there will be a power tussle between the Nawaz and Shehbaz families.

Muhammad Zubair, a former Sindh governor and PML-N leader, denied reports of any deal and said that the PTI government has proved that “it is not accountability but a witch hunt”.

“Who will facilitate it [the deal]? he asked. “Will NAB do it?”

The former governor said that NAB doesn’t have to board Nawaz and Maryam in a plane and make them leave the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
maryam nawaz Nawaz Sharif PTI
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, PMLN, PTI, Deal
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.