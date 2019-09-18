Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Politics

JUI-F’s anti-government march in October second half

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that his party would organise an ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

We have formed a committee to finalise the routes for the Azadi March, the JUI-F chief said, addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. He assured that his party will not clash with state institutions during the march.

The JUI-F leader said that his party would decide the date for the march after consultation with the PML-N. The Shehbaz Sharif-led party had ensured Maulana Fazl that it would participate in the march.

The PPP, another opposition party, had distanced itself from the anti-government long march. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, said that his party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral and political support.

“We definitely support the issues that he’s [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] raising and he will have our moral and political support,” Bilawal had said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Fazl-ur-Rehman Long march
 
