JUI-F’s anti-government march in October second half

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that his party would organise an ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

We have formed a committee to finalise the routes for the Azadi March, the JUI-F chief said, addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. He assured that his party will not clash with state institutions during the march.

The JUI-F leader said that his party would decide the date for the march after consultation with the PML-N. The Shehbaz Sharif-led party had ensured Maulana Fazl that it would participate in the march.

The PPP, another opposition party, had distanced itself from the anti-government long march. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, said that his party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral and political support.

“We definitely support the issues that he’s [Maulana Fazlur Rehman] raising and he will have our moral and political support,” Bilawal had said.

