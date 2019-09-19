Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Politics

JUI-F ‘most welcome’ to stage Islamabad sit-in: interior minister

2 hours ago
 

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah is speaking to reporters in Quetta on September 19. Screengrab

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah said on Thursday that JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman “is most welcome” to stage a sit-in in Islamabad.

“He is most welcome,” the minister told reporters in Quetta. “It’s a democracy… they can stage a sit-in,” he added.

He advised the JUI-F leader not to take the law and order into his own hands during the sit-in.

“Why would we arrest him?” Shah asked. Staging a sit-in is not a crime, he added.

On Wednesday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that his party would organise an ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

The JUI-F leader said that he had formed a committee to finalise the routes for the Azadi March, assuring that his party will not clash with any state institutions during the march.

The interior minister, however, believes that Rehman will cancel his party’s anti-government sit-in because of the Kashmir issue.

“I am sure he will not stage a sit-in,” Shah said. “He himself remained the chairperson of the Kashmir committee for 10 years. I believe he won’t do that.”

TOPICS:
Azadi March juif
 
