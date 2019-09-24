Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

‘Imran Khan has become a security risk for Pakistan’

3 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a security risk for the country.

The PML-N leader said that PM Khan’s statement in the US that the Pakistan Army trained al-Qaeda was contrary to the facts.

In an event at Council on Foreign Relations in the US, PM Khan said that the Pakistani Army and ISI trained Al-Qaeda and other groups to fight the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. “There were also links between Pakistan [and al Qaeda] – there had to be links – because they trained them,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that al-Qaeda had nothing to do with Pakistan and that ISPR Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor should take notice of PM Khan’s remarks in the US.

