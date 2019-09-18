Bilawal terms Shah’s arrest attempt to divert attention from Kashmir

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the arrest of senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah was an attempt to divert people’s attention from the Kashmir issue by the government.

Shah was arrested by NAB in Islamabad in an assets case Wednesday evening.

A joint team of NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur was investigating him in different corruption and assets cases. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

The PPP chairperson said that the government is trying to hide its incompetence by arresting politicians from the opposition.

“How could you say that Imran Khan will raise a voice for the people of Kashmir when he is violating human rights in his own country?” Bilawal asked.

“Imran Khan is a liability to the Kashmir cause,” he added.

He said that his party will not tolerate the incompetence of PM Khan’s government as it is affecting the Kashmir cause and the country’s economy.

