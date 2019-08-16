Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

UN Security Council to meet today for consultation on Kashmir

4 hours ago
 

The UN Security Council will be meeting today (Friday) for a consultation on Pakistan and India’s Kashmir issues.

The consultation is being held at China’s request. It will be closed door, which means the proceedings will be secret and won’t be accessible to reporters.

According to diplomatic sources, the consultations on Wednesday were on Syria and Central Africa, but China brought up the Pakistani request made in a letter to the Council. Pakistan wrote a letter to the council on the human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir and its repeal of Kashmir’s special autonomous state.

During the consultation, only the five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the UK and the US) and the 10 non-permanent members (Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa) will attend. This means that neither Pakistan nor India will be there.

The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Himalayan region was in 1965. Gulf News noted that Friday’s discussion is not considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations. It quotes diplomats as saying these consultations are becoming “increasingly more common”.

Except for China, all four other permanent members of the Council have openly backed New Delhi’s position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters with the US even saying that the Kashmir developments are an internal matter of India.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir unsc
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
India, UNSC, Pakistan, kashmir, un security council, china,
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.