UN Security Council to meet today for consultation on Kashmir

The UN Security Council will be meeting today (Friday) for a consultation on Pakistan and India’s Kashmir issues.

The consultation is being held at China’s request. It will be closed door, which means the proceedings will be secret and won’t be accessible to reporters.

According to diplomatic sources, the consultations on Wednesday were on Syria and Central Africa, but China brought up the Pakistani request made in a letter to the Council. Pakistan wrote a letter to the council on the human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir and its repeal of Kashmir’s special autonomous state.

During the consultation, only the five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the UK and the US) and the 10 non-permanent members (Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa) will attend. This means that neither Pakistan nor India will be there.

The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Himalayan region was in 1965. Gulf News noted that Friday’s discussion is not considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations. It quotes diplomats as saying these consultations are becoming “increasingly more common”.

Except for China, all four other permanent members of the Council have openly backed New Delhi’s position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters with the US even saying that the Kashmir developments are an internal matter of India.

