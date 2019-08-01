Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar leads 21-person Senate exodus

49 mins ago
 

File photo

A total of 21 senators — including the spokesperson for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar — have decided to resign from their Senate seats after the opposition parties failed to de-seat Sadiq Sanjrani as the chairperson of the Upper House.

The defeat of the opposition is embarrassing for every member of the opposition, said Khokhar.

The voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani was conducted on Thursday.

Related: Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat

Only 50 senators voted against Sanjrani. The opposition needed at least 53 votes to de-seat him. Forty five votes were cast in his favour and five were rejected.

Khokar added that he will send his resignation to his party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Sadiq Sanjrani
 
