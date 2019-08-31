‘Ready to sit with Mustafa Kamal, Khalid Maqbool for Karachi’

Disgruntled MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said Saturday that he was ready to sit with his party’s convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Pak Sarzameen Party Chairperson Mustafa Kamal in the best interest of Karachi.

Dr Sattar, who was expelled from the MQM-P in November 2018, said that nobody knows who is running the party. “I don’t know who asked the party to expel me,” he said.

He criticised Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar for “failing to serve Karachi” and said that he had sunk MQM-P’s titanic.

However, he added that other government departments were also responsible for Karachi’s “destruction”.

The veteran leader advised the Karachi mayor, Mustafa Kamal, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Murtaza Wahab and Nasir Shah to work together for Karachi.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi and resolve the problems of the city.

