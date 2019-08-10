Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

PML-N leaders, workers booked for disturbing peace in Lahore

21 mins ago
 
Azma Bukhari, seven other leaders named in the FIR



The Lahore police have registered a case against eight PML-N leaders, including Azma Bukhari, and 150 party workers for disturbing law and order during Maryam Nawaz's appearance at an accountability court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on Friday.

An FIR has been filed in Lahore's Islampura police station. A fight broke out between the PML-N workers and police personnel after party workers were stopped from reaching the court.

Azma Bukhari, the PML-N leader, was also injured in during the scuffle.

Related: Watch: PML-N’s Azma Bukhari injured in fight with Lahore police

Maryam, who was arrested on Thursday from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was remanded into NAB custody till August 21.

NAB said that Maryam wasn’t giving satisfactory answers to its questions in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The shares she bought in 2008 were given to Nawaz Sharif in 2015 but she isn’t telling us about them, the NAB prosecutor argued.

