PML-N leaders, workers booked for disturbing peace in Lahore

Azma Bukhari, seven other leaders named in the FIR

An FIR has been filed in Lahore's Islampura police station. A fight broke out between the PML-N workers and police personnel after party workers were stopped from reaching the court.Azma Bukhari, the PML-N leader, was also injured in during the scuffle.Maryam, who was arrested on Thursday from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was remanded into NAB custody till August 21.NAB said that Maryam wasn't giving satisfactory answers to its questions in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The shares she bought in 2008 were given to Nawaz Sharif in 2015 but she isn't telling us about them, the NAB prosecutor argued.