Khawaja Asif terms PPP senate resignations ‘political gimmickry’

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif says he will have no problem in accepting Maryam Nawaz as his leader if Nawaz Sharif takes the decision.

“It is Mian Nawaz Sharif’s decision to take,” Asif told Express News in an interview. “I always have and will continue to accept Nawaz Sharif’s decisions,” the senior politician said.

It appears that differences are emerging between the PPP and PML-N after the opposition’s failed attempt to remove Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani as Asif called the resignations of the PPP senators “political gimmickry”.

On August 1, Sanjrani dramatically survived a no-confidence motion as the opposition parties fell three votes short.

The opposition parties, which had 64 senators, could only gather 50 votes against Sanjrani, while five votes were rejected.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto has formed a committee to find the defectors who voted in favour of Sanjrani and helped the government fail the no-confidence motion in Senate.

Asif said he had reservations over the participation of his party’s top leader in an iftar dinner hosted by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

There is still lack of trust between the PPP and the PML-N, admitted Asif, adding that he made a “mistake” by “investing” in Asif Ali Zardari.

Reacting to Asif’s interview, PPP leader Nafisa Shah said that the PPP workers were not happy with their party’s alliance with the PML-N.

Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto are defending democracy, she said in a statement, adding that the PPP ignored the party workers’ reservation over an alliance with the PML-N for the sake of democracy.

