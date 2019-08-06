Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani: Firdous Awan

Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani and the nation is ready to extend its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir, said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

The issue will be raised at all international forums, said the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting.

A joint parliamentary session has been summoned to discuss the initiatives the government will take to resolve the Kashmir issue, she said, adding that India’s efforts to change Kashmir’s status is a great threat to regional peace. India is stripping off the rights of Kashmir, she added.

India should be held accountable of violating a UN resolution, Awan said. “The move to revoke Article 370 has no constitutional or legal justification.”

Kashmiris have made many sacrifices in their struggle for freedom and the entire Pakistani nation salutes them, she remarked.

Awan said we need to spread the message of unity and urged the opposition to stand with the government for the rights of the Kashmiris.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is putting all efforts to engage world leaders and discuss the issue on international platforms.

We want Kashmiris to know that Pakistan will not leave them and will continue to fight for their rights, she added.

