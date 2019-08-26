Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi mayor designates Mustafa Kamal as ‘project director garbage’

5 mins ago
 

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar designated on Monday Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal as “project director garbage” on voluntary basis with immediate effect.

A notification issued from the mayor’s office said that Kamal had “shown his willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days of time”.

“I being mayor of Karachi hereby designate Syed Mustafa Kamal as project director garbage on voluntary basis with immediate effect and until further order,” it said.

In an interview with Dunya News Sunday, Kamal had said that he will clean Karachi in 90 days if the provincial and city governments provide him machinery and their employees. “Hang me on a chowk if I fail to do so,” he had said.

In a press conference last week, the former city mayor had said that Akhtar was responsible for the destruction of the city.

“He has properties in Pakistan and abroad. He just wants to complete his term and run away,” Kamal had claimed.

The PSP chief had said the local government was 100% responsible for cleaning the city’s drains.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Mustafa Kamal Wasim Akhtar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta’s self-taught string artist
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta's self-taught string artist
local
Internet becomes expensive in Naya Pakistan
Internet becomes expensive in Naya Pakistan
local
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
local
 
 
 
 
 
Dera ghazi khan, Balochi, Culture, festival, kohe suleman
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.