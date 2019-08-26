Karachi mayor designates Mustafa Kamal as ‘project director garbage’

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar designated on Monday Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal as “project director garbage” on voluntary basis with immediate effect.

A notification issued from the mayor’s office said that Kamal had “shown his willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days of time”.

“I being mayor of Karachi hereby designate Syed Mustafa Kamal as project director garbage on voluntary basis with immediate effect and until further order,” it said.

In an interview with Dunya News Sunday, Kamal had said that he will clean Karachi in 90 days if the provincial and city governments provide him machinery and their employees. “Hang me on a chowk if I fail to do so,” he had said.

In a press conference last week, the former city mayor had said that Akhtar was responsible for the destruction of the city.

“He has properties in Pakistan and abroad. He just wants to complete his term and run away,” Kamal had claimed.

The PSP chief had said the local government was 100% responsible for cleaning the city’s drains.

