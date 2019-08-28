I am being ignored: Aamir Liaquat not happy with PTI

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, the PTI MNA who left MQM to join Imran Khan’s party, doesn’t seem happy with his party.

Hussain is apparently angry with the PTI for ‘ignoring’ him and he has been criticising his party leaders, including Firdous Ashiq Awan and Ali Zaidi, for the last few weeks.

Ali Zaidi, the federal minister for maritime affairs, launched a campaign to clean Karachi two weeks ago and he didn’t even consult Hussain.

“He [Ali Zaidi] may want to become Karachi’s mayor,” Hussain told Kiran Naz, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme 7 se 8 on Wednesday. “I don’t know why I am not being used.”

Hussain said that he could do a lot for Karachi but he is not being used.

He said that he has no problems with the party. “I am not a darbari. Khan sahib taught me to highlight the mistakes wherever they are.”

When asked if he is considering leaving the party, Hussain replied: “Imran Khan is my love. I can’t leave him. He is my life.”

He, however, believed that the central leadership of his party is also ignoring him. The PTI MNA told SAMAA TV that his party leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, haven’t contacted him even after he made public that he is being ignored.

“My pigeons [messengers] don’t go towards the prime minister house these days,” he added.

