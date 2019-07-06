Will get Judge Arshad Malik’s video forensically verified: Firdous Ashiq

The federal government will be getting the video purportedly of Judge Arshad Malik and the PML-N’s Nasir Butt forensically tested, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said during a press conference.

She began her media briefing minutes after Maryam Nawaz concluded another briefing in which she showed the video, in which she said the judge, who sentenced her father Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Avenfield case, said he was innocent.

During her explosive press conference, Maryam claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience.

The entire country saw whose name she was running the tape under, said Awan. She claimed that the man whom Maryam says the judge spoke to in the video, Nasir Butt, is linked to the ‘mafia’. She claimed he is the head of a gang and an “infamous murderer and absconder”. Awan claimed he killed five people.

She said through this press conference, Maryam has pointed a finger at the entire judiciary.

