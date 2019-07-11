Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Rahbar Committee names Hasil Bizenjo for post of Senate chairperson

56 mins ago
 

The opposition’s Rahbar Committee named on Thursday Hasil Bizenjo as its joint candidate for the post of Senate chairperson. His name was proposed by the PPP.

Bizenjo, a leader of the National Party, has served as former federal minister for ports and shipping and minister for maritime affairs.

The opposition parties had formally decided to remove Sadiq Sanjrani from his post after a no-confidence resolution was submitted in the Senate on July 9.

Related: Rahbar Committee endorses APC’s decision to replace Senate chairman

The resolution was prepared by PML-N’s Senator Javed Abbasi and PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman and was signed by 44 senators.

The Rahbar Committee, which includes representatives of nine opposition parties and 11 members, in its first meeting on July 5, chose Akram Khan Durrani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) as its convener for two months.

The Rahbar Committee has also decided to stage country-wide public gatherings to protest the government’s recent decisions. They will observe a black day on July 25.

