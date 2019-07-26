Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

PPP advises army chief against taking an extension

6 mins ago
 
We believe he won't take it, says Kaira



The Pakistan People’s Party has advised General Qamar Javed Bajwa to not extend his tenure as the country’s army chief.

“We believe that he won't take an extension,” PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday. “When we gave an extension [to former army chief Ashfaq Pervez Kiyani], it was given out of compulsion.

“We said at that point of time that it's not a good decision,” he added.

Criticising the government over the arrest of workers of the opposition parties, the PPP leader said that the government tactics will not scare his party members.

“The right to freedom of speech can't be snatched even if someone is convicted,” Kaira said, referring to the opposition parties’ complaint that they are not being given media coverage.

