PML-N denies Daily Mail report claiming Shehbaz embezzled UK aid

The PML-N has denied claims that Shehbaz Sharif embezzled millions given to Pakistan by the UK in aid.

Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib slammed a report by British tabloid the Daily Mail that accused him of “embezzling tens of millions of pounds of public money and laundering it in Britain”.

In a series of Tweets posted via the PML-N’s official Twitter account, she said the British government conducted an independent audit of the funds and Punjab government supported it. The government of Punjab worked with honesty and diligence and used the funds for the people, she added.

Linking the report to the video of Judge Arshad Malik, Aurangzaib has called it propaganda aimed at hiding the truth and treatment of former PM Nawaz Sharif. She said it was an attempt at discrediting the video revealed by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

The tweets also accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being behind the report.

“DFID admits it is ‘well aware’ that Pakistan is a ‘corrupt environment’. However, since 2014, DFID has given more aid to Pakistan than any other country – up to £463 million a year,” read the report.

Part of the report featured an interview with Aftab Mehmood, whom the Daily Mail called a key witness. A British citizen, he was arrested during a trip to Pakistan in April and is being held at a Lahore jail, according to the report. “He claims he laundered millions on behalf of Shahbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham – without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators, who inspected his books regularly,” read the report.

Legal documents allege that Shahbaz’s son-in-law received about £1 million from a fund established to rebuild the lives of earthquake victims – to which DFID gave £54 million from UK taxpayers, it said, adding that stolen millions were laundered in Birmingham and then allegedly transferred to Shahbaz’s family’s accounts by UK branches of banks including Barclays and HSBC.

The report also alleged that Britain’s National Crime Agency is working closely with Pakistani investigators and Home Secretary Sajid Javid is discussing the possible extradition of members of Shehbaz’s family who have taken refuge in London.

The report claims laundered payments were made to Shehbaz’s children, his wife and his son-in-law Ali Imran. But it adds that Shehbaz ‘was the principal beneficiary of this money-laundering enterprise, by way of spending, acquisition of properties and their expansion into palatial houses where he lived.’ It also cited investigations against Ali Imran.

