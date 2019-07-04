Nation suffering because of PTI’s ‘tsunami’, says Khursheed Shah

The way PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah was arrested was not valid, claims PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah. The PPP MNA urged that the law be followed.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, the former leader of the opposition said that the entire nation is suffering at the hands of the government’s ‘tsunami’. This government has smashed records of loan-taking, he said, adding that they take loans and then congratulate themselves.

Shah said the dollar is rising but salaries are staying the same. A person whose bill was Rs300 in June is now paying Rs1,500 to Rs2,000, he said, adding that gas prices have gone up 200%.

He also said that because of a lack of investment, unemployment is rising in the country. People shouldn’t get on the wrong track because of unemployment, he said.

