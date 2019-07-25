Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Nasir Janjua met Nawaz in jail, confirms Punjab law minister

3 hours ago
 

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharrat confirmed to SAMAA TV in an exclusive conversation that Nasir Janjua indeed met Nawaz Sharif in jail.

We didn’t know about it before SAMAA TV reported it, he said, adding that the FIA will inquire into the matter on the court’s orders. We will also look into the jail officials, he said.

He said about Janjua that they know he was involved in some sort of game at the time the Judge Arshad Malik video was filmed. We have checked everything and now will help the FIA as much as we can, he said.

Discussing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s press conference on the video, he said, by holding the press conference, Maryam got herself into a fix. Now, in her time of worry, if she tries to act even more sly, she will get even more stuck, he said.

Related: Who is Nasir Janjua?

Basharrat believes the PML-N leadership prefers moderation and does not like Maryam’s politics. Maryam doesn’t think of the future, her statements change with the situation, he claimed, adding that when hope dwindles, the statements become more aggressive.

They are still asking for an NRO but the prime minister will not give it to them, he claimed.

He also questioned why instead of a doctor, Nawaz keeps telling Maryam about his illnesses. This is the third statement that has come out about Nawaz’s health, the first two were disproved, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
NASIR JANJUA Raja Basharrat
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
pml-n, nasir janjua, raja basharrat, punjab law minister, nawaz sharif, maryam nawaz
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.