Mustafa Kamal gets pre-arrest bail in illegal allotment case

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal was granted on Friday pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court.

He says he will face allegations of illegal allotment in the accountability court.

Speaking to the media outside the court, he said he was ready to surrender himself to NAB. I have no fake accounts nor do I have any illegal assets, he said. He called on NAB to prove its allegations.

The bureau has accused him of illegally allotting plots in Clifton. He has been issued several notices but hasn’t appeared before the accountability court.

The court granted him bail and directed him to appear before the accountability court at the next hearing.

