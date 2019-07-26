Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Mustafa Kamal gets pre-arrest bail in illegal allotment case

2 hours ago
 

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal was granted on Friday pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court.

He says he will face allegations of illegal allotment in the accountability court.

Speaking to the media outside the court, he said he was ready to surrender himself to NAB. I have no fake accounts nor do I have any illegal assets, he said. He called on NAB to prove its allegations.

The bureau has accused him of illegally allotting plots in Clifton. He has been issued several notices but hasn’t appeared before the accountability court.

The court granted him bail and directed him to appear before the accountability court at the next hearing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
Mustafa Kamal Sindh High Court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mustafa Kamal, Sindh High Court, psp, clifton, illegal allotment of land
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.