Maryam Nawaz says nothing will stop Mandi Bahauddin rally

The fate of the PML-N’s Mandi Bahauddin rally is still uncertain even though Maryam Nawaz stands defiant in the face of poor weather and lack of permission.

The district administration has not granted the PML-N permission to hold the rally at Mandi Bahauddin’s Quaid-e-Azam ground. It has cited security concerns and, according to the DPO, asked the party to hold its rally out of the city. It has suggested either a large open space or the Rasool Road Stadium.

But Maryam says she will go to Mandi Bahauddin come hell or high water.

Another impediment to the rally is the rainwater that collected in the ground overnight. The city was hit by rain and now the city administration has also sealed the ground where the rally was supposed to be held. On Saturday, the rally preparations were also stopped. The DPO said the party is not allowed to set up until it gets permission.

On Friday, a caterer said that they had started preparing for the rally and were setting up chairs when a police party reached the site. They picked up chairs and detained six people, the caterer said. The people were released after a few hours.

Some PML-N leaders have even claimed that police are harassing them and raids are being conducted at their houses. The police, however, has denied these allegations. Maryam’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar toured the area ahead of the rally.

