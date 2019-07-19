Maryam Nawaz lets her clothes do the talking

Even in a crisis, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is always well turned out. She decided to make a fashion statement with a specially designed outfit for her appearance at the Islamabad accountability court on Friday.

Carefully designed by PML-N MPA and designer Hina Pervaiz Butt, the kameez Maryam chose to don was an appropriately somber black with her father Nawaz Sharif’s picture printed on the front. Alongside it were the words “Free Nawaz Sharif”.

To make her message very clear, Maryam made sure the slogan was printed in both English and Urdu.

Butt lauded her leader and called her epitome of defiance and determination in Pakistan politics.

Feeling proud, as the designer of the outfit @MaryamNSharif is wearing today. She’s indeed the epitome of defiance and determination in Pakistan politics today. pic.twitter.com/ZQpbeGmShP — Hina Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) July 19, 2019

The picture of her wearing the shirt instantly went viral on social media.

She was appearing before the Islamabad accountability court on a petition filed by NAB against her for presenting a fake trust deed during the Avenfield reference. Judge Mohammad Bashir later dismissed NAB’s petition.

