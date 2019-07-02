Hang me if I am proven to be corrupt: Mustafa Kamal

Mustafa Kamal challenged the NAB director general and said he has been wrongfully accused of allotting government land illegally.

“If you can prove corruption of even Rs1, hang me in the streets,” the Pak Sarzameen Party founder told SAMAA TV in an interview.

He remarked that he has not even allotted a single plot of land as he didn’t have the right to do it.

Kamal said that respect has no price. “I have not earned billions that I should stay quiet. Honour and honesty are my life’s most precious things, who will return my respect?”

Related: Shehbaz terms Sanaullah’s arrest ‘worst example of lawlessness, political victimization’

He questioned that if nothing was proved in the investigation then who will pay for assassinating his character.

The National Accountability Bureau filed on Saturday a reference in an accountability court against Kamal and 10 more suspects for their alleged involvement in illegal allotments of government land that caused an Rs2.5 billion loss to the national exchequer.

Kamal is the former mayor of Karachi.

Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazlur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Rafiq, Nazeer Zardari, and Muhammad Daud have been accused too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.