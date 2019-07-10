Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Hamza Shahbaz’s remand extended till July 24

2 hours ago
 

An accountability court has extended the physical remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz till July 24 in an assets case.

He appeared before the court on Wednesday.

NAB prosecutor said that Hamza is not cooperating in the investigation. The opposition leader in Punjab Assembly has been accused of not having enough income to afford a house in Lahore’s Model Town. The house costs Rs140 million and NAB has been able to trace Hamza’s wealth to be Rs15 million, the prosecutor added.

“I am tired of the nonsensical questions NAB has been asking me,” said Hamza after the hearing. “Why don’t they extend the remand by three months? It will give them peace.”

He remarked that he doesn’t know what the accountability bureau wants. “I will quit politics if I am found guilty of corruption.”

Hamza said that he will submit proof of his wealth in the court.

