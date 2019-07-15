Govt behind Daily Mail story on Shehbaz: Abbasi

The PML-N accused on Monday the government of getting a story published in UK tabloid Daily Mail against party president Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar was lying. He asked the government to present evidence against Shehbaz in the court.

The UK newspaper in its news story had accused Shehbaz Sharif of “embezzling tens of millions of pounds of public money and laundering it in Britain”.

Abbasi remarked that the PTI was misleading the people. He said if the ruling party has evidence against Sharif then it should hand it over to the National Accountability Bureau.

The former prime minister said that Akbar was the part of the government and he should refrain from leveling accusations.

The government officials were using state institutions to satisfy their ego, Abbasi added.

