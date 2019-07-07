Firdous renews vows of a forensic ‘audit’ of judge’s video

Soon after Judge Arshad Malik said Maryam Nawaz’s video of him didn’t tell the truth, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan addressed a press conference and slammed the PML-N once again.

This was her second press conference in less than 24 hours: her first was minutes after Maryam ended her press conference on Saturday in which she revealed a video, which she said was of Judge Malik, in which he said her father Nawaz Sharif was innocent and convicted because the judge was being blackmailed.

The judge denied this news in a statement released on Sunday. Following this, Awan addressed the media in Sialkot and said the PML-N had maligned an honourable judge, cast aspersions on his conduct and tried to fool the people of Pakistan.

Related: Judge Arshad Malik says Maryam’s video is misleading and false

She accused Maryam of political point scoring by setting a political stage and turning it into a political theatre. The nation saw the body language and expressions of the actors during the suicide attack on their party, she said, referring to the leaders of the PML-N who sat alongside Maryam during her press conference.

She slammed Maryam for spearheading the press conference while her uncle, party president Shehbaz Sharif, sat on the side. Awan brought up a petition filed against Maryam’s appointment as vice-president of the party and used the press conference as evidence that Maryam was indeed a vice-president. She claimed that Maryam’s lawyer had argued in the ECP that there was no such notification appointing Maryam as vice-president and if there was the PTI petitioners should present it.

The government has decided to conduct a “forensic audit” of the video Maryam showed at the press conference. She has incorrectly used this term multiple times before. A forensic audit is the investigation of a firm’s financial records to uncover irregularities. Awan means the government will have the video forensically analysed.

Related: Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence

She said the “media house” that pieced together the audio and video shown by Maryam would be investigated and action would be initiated against it.

The PM’s adviser also listed the legal options available in the case, starting with the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and Contempt of Court Act, 2003. She also said action can be taken under the Defamation Act. A reference could be filed by the court, the judge himself or the government, she said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.