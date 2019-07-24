Donald Trump has accepted our invitation to visit Pakistan: Qureshi

Says US reception was beyond what they could have imagined

He said they have also invited US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and she also accepted.The foreign minister said the response and respect they received in DC was beyond their expectations. Whatever objectives we came with, God has fulfilled them all, he said. This is large part due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's character, he believes.Another reason for this response, he said, is that the US feels that PM Khan is clean. If he can do it, he says so and if he can't he won't lie and mislead them, said Qureshi.We came to honestly present Pakistan's stance, he said. And we did so, on every level, he said. But the beauty of this visit was that we haven't asked for anything, said Qureshi.We spoke with dignity and didn't bow down, he said. We told President Trump that there have been misunderstandings between our two countries and that there are two sides to the story. Your government has shown you one side and now we want to show you the other, he said. The other side being the sacrifices Pakistan have made and price it has paid for the War Against Terror.This is also the first time in a long time that the government has the full trust and support of the army, Qureshi said. We're all on the same page, he added.The foreign minister also discussed the prime minister's meeting with President Trump and said even though it cross three and a half hours, the president wasn't in a rush. "He was ready to give us more time," he said.He also said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's praise of the meeting between the two world leaders wasn't something to be derided. The state and government are separate and we should all support the state, he said.The minister thanked the Pakistani American community for its response to the premier's visit and said that even US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump acknowledged it.Regarding President Trump's offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue, he said they welcome the offer. India says it's a two-sided issue but is not ready to sit at the table with us, he said. He also cited statements by the leadership of Indian-Administered Kashmir and said they were happy with the offer too.