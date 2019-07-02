Bilawal calls on Sheikh Rashid to resign after Sadiqabad accident

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid resign in the aftermath of the Sadiqabad train accident that claimed 11 lives Thursday morning.

He said train accidents are becoming common and Rashid isn’t doing anything. The PPP chief called for an inquiry against the rising number of train accidents in the country and Rashid and urged that until the inquiry is completed, Rashid should step down as minister.

He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to demand Rashid resign.

Eleven people were killed at at least 58 injured after the Akbar Express hit a parked cargo train at the Walhar Railway Station in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad early Thursday morning.

