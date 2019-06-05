Read what Fawad Chaudhry has to say about joining PPP

Fawad Chaudhry isn’t joining the PPP any time soon. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to refute claims that he was jumping ship.

PPP leader Nabil Gabol had told SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi on June 3 that an unhappy Chaudhry had contacted a senior party leader after being replaced by Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Chaudhry was once a member of the PPP. “PPP’s jiyalas can’t live without the PPP,” Gabol had said. “He contacted the PPP… he is not happy after Firdous baji took his place.”

He contacted a very senior PPP leader, Gabol said, adding that he can’t disclose his name. “He [Fawad Chaudhry] asked him [a senior PPP leader] to convey his message to the PPP leadership,” he claimed.

But Chaudhry’s Twitter statement denied this and poked fun at Gabol.

First, I’m not angry, he said. Second, the PPP has no future and third, no one in the PPP asks Nabil Gabol about anything either, said Chaudhry. His fourth point was that he is the PTI and who leaves themselves.

