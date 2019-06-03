PTI dissolves all existing party offices

The PTI has dissolved its party offices at all levels across the country. All party holders will be re-elected.

According to a notification issued by the party’s Secretary General Arshad Daad, all of the party’s organizations and sectors will be dissolved. Elections will be held to re-elect office bearers across country.

The only office bearers who are not affected are the chairman, vice-chairman, chief organizer, secretary general, finance secretary, information secretary and office of international chapters secretary.

The party chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan, approved a new party constitution after making amendments.

