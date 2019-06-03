HOME > Politics

PTI dissolves all existing party offices

35 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The PTI has dissolved its party offices at all levels across the country. All party holders will be re-elected.

According to a notification issued by the party’s Secretary General Arshad Daad, all of the party’s organizations and sectors will be dissolved. Elections will be held to re-elect office bearers across country.

The only office bearers who are not affected are the chairman, vice-chairman, chief organizer, secretary general, finance secretary, information secretary and office of international chapters secretary.

The party chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan, approved a new party constitution after making amendments.

WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
