HOME > Politics

‘Police squad allowed to only those who face real threat’

3 hours ago

The special privileges of government officials are being discouraged by the premier and his cabinet.

“A large number of VIPs and Ministers are still promoting the VIP culture by having police squads accompany them everywhere,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque tweeted on Saturday.

He said PM Khan is against the practice.

However, there is an exception for those facing threats. “Police squads are allowed to only those who face a real threat to their lives,” he added. “This practice must stop.”

In 2015, PM Khan, who was then the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said his government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would put an end to the VIP culture.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Naeem-ul-Haque VIP culture


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Prime Minister, Special Assitant to PM on political affairs, Naeem-ul-Haque, VIP Culture
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.