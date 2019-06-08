‘Police squad allowed to only those who face real threat’

The special privileges of government officials are being discouraged by the premier and his cabinet.

“A large number of VIPs and Ministers are still promoting the VIP culture by having police squads accompany them everywhere,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque tweeted on Saturday.

He said PM Khan is against the practice.

However, there is an exception for those facing threats. “Police squads are allowed to only those who face a real threat to their lives,” he added. “This practice must stop.”

In 2015, PM Khan, who was then the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said his government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would put an end to the VIP culture.

