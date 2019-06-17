HOME > Politics

PML-N summons MNAs for meeting on budget, political situation

38 mins ago

The PML-N has called a parliamentary meeting of its National Assembly members to discuss the political situation in the country and the budget.

It will be chaired by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif today (Monday) at Parliament Houses’ Committee Room 2.

The party will decide its course of action regarding the budget session.

The day before, Maryam Nawaz hosted PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Jati Umrah where they agreed to oppose the budget till the government agrees to drop new taxes from it.

The two leaders agreed to run campaigns against the Rs7,036 billion budget 2019-2020, which was presented by the government on June 11. The total revenue collection target has been set at Rs6716.6 billion, of which Rs5,822.2 billion will be generated through the federal tax collection.

