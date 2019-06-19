Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
NA speaker issues production orders for Asif Zardari, Saad Rafique

1 hour ago

PHOTO: ONLINE

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser issued on Wednesday the production orders for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Both leaders will attend the session in Parliament tomorrow (Thursday). However, the production orders for two other MNAs, Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, have not been issued.

The two men were arrested in connection with a skirmish at an army check post in North Waziristan’s Kharqamar on May 26.

NAB had arrested Zardari after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail application in a money laundering case. He was taken into custody from Zardari House Islamabad.

Rafique, who is currently in NAB’s custody, was arrested in December last year for his alleged involvement in Paragon housing scheme scandal.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
