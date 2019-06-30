Maryam Nawaz snatched PML-N’s narrative from Shehbaz, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry believes Maryam Nawaz has snatched the PML-N’s narrative from her uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

During a media briefing on Sunday the minister said Shehbaz is not a crisis leader and that leadership of the PML-N has been taken over by Maryam. Think of Shehbaz as Fazal Elahi or Rafiq Tarar now, he said. He meant that Shehbaz has now become nothing more than a figurehead.

He said that Shehbaz stood on the floor of the National Assembly with Khawaja Asif next to him and spoke about the Charter of Economy. Later, after Maryam rejected it, Asif himself changed his stance to support Maryam, said Chaudhry. She has taken over his narrative, he claimed. However, people know what she is and what she has done, he said, accusing her of having her father, Nawaz Sharif, jailed. The ones who listened to Maryam, like Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry, have ruined their careers, said the minister.

No one trusts her politics, he claimed. The ground reality is that there is a fight amid the leadership of the PML-N and the leading family, Chaudhry claimed. He said the PTI is not responsible for the groupings within the PML-N, their own leadership is.

The minister also slammed the opposition and called it immature. We gave them the word selected and they pounced on it, he said, adding that in the meantime, the government got its budget passed.

He challenged them to try to remove Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani, whom he called the government’s choice. If you want to change him, try and see how many of your senators support you, he told the opposition.

Other than politics, Chaudhry also discussed improvements in the economy and a new glory age for the country. He said after British Airways, other European Union airlines are modifying their advisories regarding Pakistan. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also coming to Pakistan in August, he added.

The minister called Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to the US a ‘game changer’. He also said that science and technology talks have restarted after a long time. Praising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry said during his visit to Brussels where he signed various MoUs, one whole chapter was on science and technology.

He also expressed his hope that Pakistan will get a positive response from India and better its relations with its neighbour.

After the good response from Afghanistan, the whole region will be affected, he said. Discussing Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has offered to set up a university, COMSATS, in Kandahar as well as a mineralogy laboratory in Kabul.

There has been a breakthrough in the relationship between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the USA and we hope it will make a difference with our relationship with India, he said.

We’ve have a tough year but now is the time for Pakistan to rise, he said. We’ll have a glory age that will make us forget the 60s, he said, calling it good news for Pakistan but bad news for the opposition.

