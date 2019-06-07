HOME > Politics

Maryam Aurangzeb calls government ‘foolish’ for preventing Nawaz meeting family

2 hours ago

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised on Thursday the government for not allowing Nawaz Sharif to meet his mother and daughter on Eid.

She took to Twitter to say that the government is “foolish” for preventing the meetup and called it revenge for its own incompetency.

Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan shows that the government is full of “liars” and confirmed that Shahbaz will be returning tomorrow (Saturday).

Related: Punjab govt not allowing Maryam to meet Nawaz: PML-N

On Tuesday, she claimed that the Punjab government was not allowing Maryam Nawaz to see her father because it wants to please Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The “selected prime minister” can’t force his opponents to bow down before him by maligning them, she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Maryam Aurangzeb PML-N


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.