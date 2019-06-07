Maryam Aurangzeb calls government ‘foolish’ for preventing Nawaz meeting family

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb criticised on Thursday the government for not allowing Nawaz Sharif to meet his mother and daughter on Eid.

She took to Twitter to say that the government is “foolish” for preventing the meetup and called it revenge for its own incompetency.

Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan shows that the government is full of “liars” and confirmed that Shahbaz will be returning tomorrow (Saturday).

On Tuesday, she claimed that the Punjab government was not allowing Maryam Nawaz to see her father because it wants to please Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The “selected prime minister” can’t force his opponents to bow down before him by maligning them, she added.

