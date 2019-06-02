Hamza Shahbaz says upcoming budget will ‘kill’ people

The upcoming budget will kill many people and the price hikes will put countless others in danger, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz believes.

He remarked that this is the lowest budget deficit in nine years.

He criticized the PTI-led federal government and the current state of the economy during a press conference on Sunday. “This is the time to think about the future of the nation,” he said.

The PMN-L leader pointed out that the government has taken loans of Rs1 billion in the last eight to nine months. He claimed that the State Bank figures show that foreign investment has lowered by 52%.

“Pakistan’s GDP growth is only 3%, which is the lowest in 15 years,” he said, adding that expenditures have increased by 18%. “This year, expenditures were Rs723 billion.”

Hamza remarked that the rise of the dollar has been a shocking event. “This is the highest the dollar has ever been against the rupee,” he said.

Economists think that when the rupee devalues, exports increase, he said. However, exports have also decreased, he added.

He said foreign agencies are calling Pakistani rupees the most inferior currency.

The price of gas, electricity, health, medicine, education, transport and commodities have increased by 125%, he said. Moreover, there has been a 200% drop in the stock market, he added.

