Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister’s adviser on information, has served PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah a Rs2 billion defamation notice.

Awan sent the notice to the PML-N leader through her lawyers on Saturday. She said that during a May 26 media talk, Sanaullah made false accusations about her. She wants him to apologise and pay compensation money.

As per the notice, Sanaullah has 14 days to apologise.

