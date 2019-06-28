Fatwa-issuing maulvis are the root of Pakistan’s problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry thinks 75% of the country’s problems are caused by maulvis. He also praised PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not stooping to using the religion card against the government.

Chaudhry was referring to reports by Geo News that during the opposition’s all parties conference, Bilawal and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman argued over using the religion card against the government.

Quoting Geo TV’s Shahzeb Khanzada, the minister did not refer to Fazl by name and instead called out all such religious clerics who are in the habit of issuing ‘fatwas’. He said people need to begin a ‘jihad’ against them.

پاکستان کیلئے سب سے بڑا خطرہ فتویٰ باز مولوی ہیں، تمام طبقہ فکر کو اس رویے کیخلاف جہاد کرنا چاہئے، ہمارے 75 فیصد مسائل کی وجہ علمائے سوࣿ ہیں۔ بلاول بھٹو اس اسٹینڈ پر تعریف کے مستحق ہیں۔ https://t.co/azhTMgwstA — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 28, 2019

Khanzada claimed that a lot of points discussed during the APC did not make it to the press conference. The tiff between Bilawal and Fazl was one of them, he said.

According to Khanzada, Fazl said they would further their protests during the mid-term elections. If this results in martial law, then we will face that too, he reportedly said. However, this did not sit well with Bilawal, who said under no circumstances would they derail Parliament. I have lost my grandfather, two uncles and mother, the weight of this country is on my shoulders, he said.

Fazl reportedly also proposed that they use the controversy over the Prime Minister’s statement about the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him)’s companions, however, Bilawal also opposed this and said there is no way they will be using religion against anyone.

Chaudhry praised Bilawal’s stance and said shared the video clip on Twitter.

