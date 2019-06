Dr Farooq Sattar, a one-time favourite of the MQM, wants the party to reunite and he believes he knows the way — through their stomachs.

He said that he is going to send sheer khurma to the MQM-Pakistan and PSP offices along with a message to reunite.

He has also said that he will take steps to start this process after Eid.

It is important to fill the political void in Sindh, said Sattar.

