Could take those spreading lies to court: Shehbaz Sharif
Samaa Digital
4 mins ago
Opposition leader is on his way to Lahore
Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, is on his way to Pakistan. He left London on Saturday for Lahore on PIA flight PK-758.
He will be arriving in Lahore Sunday morning. He left for London on April 10 after getting bail in the Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.
I reserve the right to take those people spreading untruths about me to court, he told the media at the London airport.
Shehbaz said he will discuss this in detail during the National Assembly session.
Shehbaz Sharif
