Your time is coming, Rana Sanaullah warns Firdous Ashiq Awan

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah jumped to his party president’s defence on Sunday, warning Firdous Ashiq Awan that her time was coming.

The war of words began with a statement by Shehbaz Sharif in which he said he had never seen a prime minister lie as much as Imran Khan did. Speaking to the media in London, he said that he wanted to push the opposition against the wall but the united opposition would join hands after Eid.

In response, Awan, the prime minister’s special assistant on information, took to Twitter to taunt Shehbaz, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, by saying his chamber was empty. What is a person who has run away from the field doing telling lies about others, she asked. She told him to come back to Pakistan along with former finance minister Ishaq Dar so that everyone knows what is a lie and what is the truth.

Related: PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan demands NAB chief’s resignation

Sanaullah, the former Punjab law minister during the PML-N’s tenure, replied to Awan and told her to forget about Shehbaz. The time for you and everyone else in the PTI to start running is coming, he warned.

He said that as the time nears for Shehbaz to return to the country, their fear is building.

Sanaullah said gas and electricity prices are rising, the dollar is going up and inflation is increasing, but Awan is concerned about Shehbaz. He accused the PTI government of not being able to construct a single house of the promised five million, even on paper.

Instead of 10 million people being given jobs, two million have been left unemployed, he said. He advised Awan to tell Imran Khan to worry about the people, not his job.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.