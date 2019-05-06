HOME > Politics

The govt is only targeting its political rivals: Zardari

2 hours ago

The government is only targeting its political rivals, said former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He met the president of the Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali, on Sunday and discussed the political situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

The co-chairperson of the PPP was joined by senior PPP leaders and his daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

The two leaders also discussed issues facing the people, like inflation.

Zardari said the PTI doesn’t have any programme to resolve the people’s issues. Wrong policies will result in our economic crisis will become a tsunami, he predicted.

Asfandyar Wali, Asif Zardari, PPP, ANP, PTI, pakistan politics
 
