Talal Chaudhry receives backlash for misogynistic remarks against Firdous Ashiq

A video of PLM-N’s Talal Chaudhry making insulting comments about Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has been making rounds on social media since Tuesday night.

While talking about the state of the country, Chaudhry says, “This is the same kind of change where if baji Firdous Ashiq is made to wash her face, without makeup there will be Firdous Khan inside.”

The video was condemned by many people on social media.

Firdous Ashiq Awan is strong, independent and confident. Such gendered insults are made by men like Talal Chaudhry because they are uncomfortable with women in power. https://t.co/675k2QDkOL — Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) May 21, 2019

Statement of Talal Chaudhry targeting @Dr_FirdousPTI is sexist, misogynistic and lewd. Calls for a public apology from his side. If this is how an Ex-State Interior Minister behaves then God help Pakistan. SC judgment disqualifying him appears to be right. #TalalChaudhary pic.twitter.com/nGaFJRbK1u — Pansota (@Pansota1) May 21, 2019

Chaudhry soon took to Twitter after the backlash to apologize saying, “It was not my intention to hurt anyone.” However, he wrote sorry in quotation marks.

مری نیت کسی کی دل آزاری نہیں تھی، میری بات یا مثال اگر مناسب نہیں تھی تو میں “معذرت” چاہتا ہوں۔ https://t.co/QY6IUHoOqo — Tallal Chaudry (@Tallal_MNA) May 21, 2019

Twitterati have also pointed out that similar remarks were made by Prime Minister Imran Khan against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by calling him ‘sahiba’ and the recent mocking which Maryam Nawaz received on her iftar meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

