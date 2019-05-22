HOME > Politics

Talal Chaudhry receives backlash for misogynistic remarks against Firdous Ashiq

47 mins ago

A video of PLM-N’s Talal Chaudhry making insulting comments about Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has been making rounds on social media since Tuesday night.

While talking about the state of the country, Chaudhry says, “This is the same kind of change where if baji Firdous Ashiq is made to wash her face, without makeup there will be Firdous Khan inside.”

The video was condemned by many people on social media.

 

 

Related: ‘Beautiful’ or ‘misogynistic’? Politicians divided on Imran Khan’s ‘sahiba’ comments

Chaudhry soon took to Twitter after the backlash to apologize saying, “It was not my intention to hurt anyone.” However, he wrote sorry in quotation marks.

 

Twitterati have also pointed out that similar remarks were made by Prime Minister Imran Khan against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by calling him ‘sahiba’ and the recent mocking which Maryam Nawaz received on her iftar meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Firdous Aashiq talal chaudhry


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Talal Chaudhry, PLMN, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Firdous Aashiq
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.