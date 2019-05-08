Shehbaz Sharif announces his return to Pakistan after Nawaz jailed

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and president of the PML-N, has announced his return to Pakistan a day after his brother was jailed.

Three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif was sent back to Kot Lakhpat Jail after his bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case expired and the court refused to extend it.

In a statement, Shehbaz, who is currently in London, said the people who wanted to see them run away have run away themselves.

Addressing his brother’s return to jail, he said it was a mark of his courage and valour. He has once again proven that he is not someone who would run away from accusations out of fear, said Shehbaz.

He said the people making false accusations against him will be uncovered in time. No jail’s doors can keep Nawaz Sharif from the people for long, he said.

